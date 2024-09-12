CAT 2024: Last Day To Register Tomorrow; All You Need To Know Before Applying! | Representational pic

The Common Admission Test, or CAT 2024, online registration will end tomorrow at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. On September 13, test application forms can be submitted online at iimcat.ac.in till 5:00 p.m.

Admit cards will be distributed on November 5 and the entrance exam will take place on November 24. In the second week of January 2025, the outcome will be announced. The validity of the CAT 2024 score ends on December 31, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with at least 50% of the required grades, or an equivalent CGPA, in order to apply for CAT 2024.



The minimum score needed for candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories is 45%.



Candidates may apply provisionally for the exam if they are sitting in their last year of study or if they have previously taken the degree examination but the results have not been made public.

Seat Reservation

15% of the seats are set aside for candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) in accordance with regulatory standards. Approximately 7.5% of the seats are allocated for applicants from Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 27% are for candidates from Other Backward Classes, or those from the "non-creamy" layer (NC-OBC). For candidates from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), up to 10% of the seats are set aside.

Application Fees

Candidates who are PwD, SC, or ST must pay ₹1,250 as the application fee for CAT 2024. The application fee is ₹2,500 for everyone else. There will be 170 cities nationwide where CAT 2024 will take place. In the application form, an applicant may select up to five preferred test cities.

How to apply?

-Visit the official CAT 2024 website at iimcat.ac.in.

-Select "new registration."

-Put in your name, phone number, date of birth, nationality, and email address.

-Use the OTP you received and the CAPTCHA code to verify your registration.

-Complete the form and use the CAT ID that was issued to the email address you registered with to log in.

-Enter your contact and academic details.

-Include a recent passport-sized photo of yourself and a scanned copy of your signature.

-Decide on your top exam locations, subjects, and IIMs.

-Pay the CAT application fee using a credit or debit card or through net banking.



Only the email address associated with the overseas candidate will receive the OTP. Upon submission of the application form and payment, applicants will not have the ability to make any changes.



CAT 2024



There will be CAT 2024 in about 170 cities. There will be five top cities from which candidates can select.

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) offer postgraduate and fellow/doctorate level business courses, and entrance to these programs requires passing the CAT national examination. A number of other institutes use the exam in their admissions procedure in addition to the IIMs.