CAT 2022 Slot 3 paper analysis: 'I had to skip the entire set,' candidates react as exam concludes across India

Representational image |

The third slot of Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 has concluded, bringing the annual MBA examination to a close. The evening slot of CAT went on from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, where the students were provided with 120 minutes to attempt the three sections of the exam.

“Quantitative Analysis was easier than what I expected, even when I was not that well prepared,” said Omkar Mudrale, an MBA aspirant. “The Reading comprehensions were tough and VARC questions remained tricky,” he added.

The slot 3 paper had a moderaltely diffiuclt DILR section, and the Data Interpretation questions were in a higher number compared to LR.

"QA section was the easiest, there were 7 to 8 problems that were solved instantly. LR and DI were moderately easy as well. VARC section with the new type of question caught me offguard. I had to skip the entire set to keep pace," said another Mumbai student. The third slot was described as moderately difficult by the candidates.

CAT 2022, which was conducted across 150 cities in India, is held annually at the national level with nearly 5000 MBA/PGDM seats. “The CAT registration this year is more than 2.56 lakh. There is an 11% increase in CAT registration compared to last year,” CAT Convenor Ashis Mishra said while speaking to the Free Press Journal in early November 2022.