CAT 2022: Slot 2 begins shortly, check slot 1 paper analysis here

This year the exam also saw a modification in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
Mumbai: The afternoon slot of the Common Admission Test(CAT) 2022 is to commence. For those who have been allotted the second slot, CAT will be held from12:30 pm - 2:30 pm. Aspirants will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after 12:15 pm.

CAT will be held across 156 cities today, November 27. Candidates are to appear for the exam in three slots: forenoon(8:30 am to 10:30 am), afternoon(12:30 pm to 2:30 pm), and evening(4:30 pm to 6:30 pm).

CAT Slot 1 paper analysis

Morning slot of the exam presented 66 questions, like last year, where VARC had 24 questions, LRDI had 22, and Quantitative Analysis had 20.

As per students, the VARC and LRDI sections were surprisingly time consuming and trickier. The quantitative section was comparatively easy.


This year the exam also saw a modification in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section. "Going by mocks and previous papers, CAT's VARC section usually has a question where the students are required to find the odd one out.

This question was omitted in CAT 2022. Instead, we were provided with a sentence and asked to fit it appropriately within the given paragraph," said Rochelle D'mello.

As per norm, the students will be awarded three marks will be awarded for each correct answer and one mark is to be deducted for every anomaly.

