CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore prof Ashis Mishra expected to be convener

IIM Bangalore

This year, it is anticipated that IIM Bangalore will be the institution that conducts CAT 2022. It will be the second time in the last 10 that IIMB will hold CAT exam. IIM Bangalore last administered CAT in 2016. The convener of the CAT 2022 exam is anticipated to be Professor Ashis Mishra, faculty in the marketing department and chairperson of admissions at IIM Bangalore. The CAT 2021 exam was administered by IIM Ahmedabad last year.

Since 2004 Dr. Ashis Mishra has been a part of the Marketing department at IIM Bangalore. He formerly held faculty positions in marketing at TAPMI Manipal and XLRI Jamshedpur.

He oversees admissions and financial aid for the PGP and PGP-Business Analytics programmes at IIM Bangalore.

Online CAT registration will start by August 3, at 10am. Candidates can continue to submit their applications on the CAT 2022 official website, iimcat.ac.in., till September 14, 5pm.

Candidates must submit their prior educational qualifications in addition to the CAT exam fees in order to complete the registration procedure.

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from an accredited college or university to apply for this exam.

