CAT 2022: Admit card to be released today; know how to download

The CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to take place on November 27.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
The Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card will be released today, October 27, at 5 pm. The CAT 2022 admit card will be available on the official website -- iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to take place on November 27.

IIM CAT 2022 admit card will mention the candidate details including CAT application number, roll number, exam centre, reporting time to the CAT exam centre, exam time, and CAT 2022 exam guidelines. Candidates must carry the CAT 2022 admit card to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof.

Here's how to download CAT Admit Card 2022:

  1. Open the official website -- iimcat.ac.in.

  2. Select the CAT 2022 admit card designated link.

  3. Key in the required login credentials and click on Submit.

  4. Download the CAT 2022 admit card and get a hard copy for future use.

According to the CAT exam pattern, CAT 2022 question paper will consist of three sessions -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.

