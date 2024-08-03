CAPF AC Exam 2024: Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandant Exam TOMORROW!

Time Table | UPSC

CAPF AC Exam 2024: The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (AC) Exam is set for tomorrow, August 4, 2024, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in order to fill 506 open AC positions.

Exam Timings

Candidates appearing for the exam must note that the entrance to the examination venue will close thirty minutes before the exam's scheduled start time, which is 9:30 a.m. for the afternoon session and 01:30 p.m. for the afternoon session. Once the entry is closed, no candidate will be permitted to re-enter the examination venue. Candidates must be aware that they can only appear at the exam location specified on their e-admit card. They will not be permitted to appear at any other exam location.

Guidelines To Note

Applicants are not permitted to bring any expensive or valuable objects inside the testing area, including books, purses, smart or digital watches, or other IT devices. Additionally, candidates are cautioned against bringing prohibited materials because venue supervisors will not make arrangements to store them at the venue. Should a Candidate bring any prohibited things, it is their responsibility to arrange for their storage outside the venue; the Commission will bear no liability for any misplaced goods.

The applicants are allowed to bring the e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity documentation, copies of their own photos (if required), and any other materials included in the e-Admit Card Instructions to the Venue.

It is not permitted to bring any more things into the venue. 8. Any violation of any instruction or possession (even in turned-off mode) of a mobile phone, other electronics, communication devices, or other incriminating material (notes on e-Admit Cards, papers, erasers, etc.) may result in disciplinary action, which may include the candidate's candidature being cancelled, a police complaint or FBI being filed against them, or their being barred from appearing in any further examination sessions or days.

In addition, in accordance with the guidelines in the Examination Rules, the Commission may take any other suitable action. 9. It is also recommended that applicants bring a black ballpoint pen, as they will need to use it only to complete OMR Answer Sheets and Attendance Lists.

It is permitted for applicants to use standard or basic wrist watches within the examination rooms and halls. However, it is completely forbidden to use watches equipped with any kind of special attachment that could be used as a communication device, including smart watches, and applicants are not permitted to bring such watches into the examination rooms or halls.All forms of calculators will not be permitted throughout the exam.

Read Also GATE 2025 Registration Begins August 24; Exam From February 1

Admit Card Details

The exam admission cards have already been made available by the UPSC. Admit cards are available for download on the UPSC website for qualified applicants who have registered for the exam. In order to access the admit card directly, candidates can click here .

It is recommended that candidates thoroughly review their e-Admit Card and promptly report any inconsistencies to the UPSC. In all correspondence with the UPSC, they must remember to include their Name, Roll Number, Registration ID, and the Name and Year of the Examination. To enter the examination hall for each session, the original Photo Identity Card and the e-Admit Card must be brought. Until the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024 final results are announced, candidates must keep their e-Admit Card safe.

The responsibility of safeguarding the e-Admit Card lies with the candidates. In case of any unauthorised use of the e-Admit Card, the burden of proof lies with the candidate, reads the notification.