Candidates will be able to withdraw UPSC CDS 2 2022 application form as process begins at upsc.gov.in; Check steps

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) initiated the CDS 2 application form 2022 withdrawal facility today, June 14, 2022. Candidates, who have submitted the CDS 2 2022 application form, will be able to withdraw their application form. On the official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates can withdraw their CDS 2 application form 2022. The deadline to withdraw your CDS 2 2022 application is June 20, 2022. (6 pm).

To withdraw the UPSC CDS 2 2022 application form, applicants follow this procedure below :

Go to upsconline.nic.in to access the official website.

On the web page, look for and click the "online request for withdrawal of application for various UPSC examinations" link.

Pay close attention to the instructions and click the "yes" button at the bottom of the page.

Click the 'proceed' button after entering the registration number correctly.

To the registered mobile number and email address, a one-time password (OTP) will be given.

Click the "submit" button after entering the one-time password.

As a pdf file, get the application withdrawal confirmation slip.

The CDS 2022 recruitment exam, which is conducted to recruit candidates as officers in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, comprises two stages - written exam and SSB interview

The CDS 2 2022 Exam is scheduled to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 4, 2022. Candidates who clear the CDS 2 2022 written exam can then attend the SSB interview.