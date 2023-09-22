Canada: Protests Erupt Against Sexual & Gender Education In Schools Under Banner '1 Million March for Children'

Canada: Protests Erupt Against Sexualization Of School Education Under Banner '1 Million March for Children' | Twitter

Protesters in thousands gathered across Greater Toronto area (GTA) on Wednesday under the banner '1 Million March for Children', According to the Canada-based media outlet CBC News. The protestors were gathered against gender and sexual education taught in schools to protect children from indoctrination and sexualization. Meanwhile, Counter-protests were carried out in response to the protest, with groups meeting in thousands at places like Queen's Park.

According to the news portal, A woman allegedly carrying a weapon at the protest site was arrested. She has been charged with carrying a weapon while attending a public meeting.

A parent told CBC News that she has come out in support of her child, who is currently transitioning. She said she wanted to speak out against the "inflammatory messaging" of the provincial government.

As per the reports, around 2,000 protesters and 30 counter-protesters gathered at Mississauga City Hall on Wednesday.

The chants of "leave our kids alone" were heard from the crowd, according to the Portal.

A protestor said, "Will be a start for all parents who don't approve [of] this kind of ideology indoctrinated in our kid's minds.

"We are not minority against minority. We are against ideology for kids," she added.

As Trudeau is busy saving terr0rists, Massive protests have flared up in Canada against explicit sexual content in schools and radical gender ideology.



Visuals from Ottawa- Parents and kids in huge numbers protesting pic.twitter.com/WaCLLZUZB4 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 21, 2023

Canada about to be lit today with protests and counter protests to the #1MillionMarch4children



The 1 Million March 4 Children is a protest taking place across Canada against Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity curriculums in schools. pic.twitter.com/aAhdjWT3hG — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) September 20, 2023

Protest In British Columbia (BC):

According to the Global News, Thousands attended rallies in B.C for and against the SOGI 123 curriculum being taught in public schools.

SOGI 123 (sexual orientation and gender identity) is a resource package designed to help teachers and school administrators to reduce gender-based discrimination.

Crowd in Victoria were chanting, "Transphobes go home" and "Fascists go home."

Winona Waldron, the first vice-president of the Greater Victoria Teachers Association, told Global News that teachers want to make sure that schools are inclusive and safe places for all students. “That’s why we’re here today,” she said, "to reaffirm our commitment to our students, to our staff members, to our fellow teachers, that schools are a safe place and we’ll stand up for you."

School boards in support of the LGBTQ community

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB), Peel District School Board (PDSB), Durham District School Board (DDSB) and Halton District School Board (HDSB) all said they support the LGBTQ community.

A statement by the TDSB reads, "We support everyone's human rights and expression of gender."

"Harassment, discrimination and hate have no place in TDSB. In our schools, we do not tell students who they should be, but welcome them as they are," it added.

