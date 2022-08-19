Long visa wait times for Canada, HC responds to students

Representational image |

Indian students who were planning to study in Canada are in a fix due to lengthy wait times for their visa appointments. The academic year is scheduled to begin in the next month in Canada. The Canadian High Commission indicated that it is making efforts to shorten the visa wait times.



The current processing time for study permit applications globally (including Student Direct Stream) is 12 weeks, as per the Canadian High Commission.



Students who still have not received their visas have been directed to contact their Designated Learning Institutions(DLIs) in Canada to discuss options incase students are unable to arrive on time.



“We understand your frustration and disappointment and want to assure you that we are working to improve the situation. In fact, we have been processing applications through out the year, including study permits for the September 2022 intake,” tweeted the Canadian High Commission.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also A 500-day wait until next US visa appointment