e-Paper Get App

Long visa wait times for Canada, HC responds to students

The current processing time for study permit applications globally (including Student Direct Stream) is 12 weeks

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Indian students who were planning to study in Canada are in a fix due to lengthy wait times for their visa appointments. The academic year is scheduled to begin in the next month in Canada. The Canadian High Commission indicated that it is making efforts to shorten the visa wait times.

The current processing time for study permit applications globally (including Student Direct Stream) is 12 weeks, as per the Canadian High Commission.

Students who still have not received their visas have been directed to contact their Designated Learning Institutions(DLIs) in Canada to discuss options incase students are unable to arrive on time.

“We understand your frustration and disappointment and want to assure you that we are working to improve the situation. In fact, we have been processing applications through out the year, including study permits for the September 2022 intake,” tweeted the Canadian High Commission.

Read Also
A 500-day wait until next US visa appointment
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationLong visa wait times for Canada, HC responds to students

RECENT STORIES

AIFF Polls: Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination; candidates with political leaning heat up football...

AIFF Polls: Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination; candidates with political leaning heat up football...

Mumbai updates: 'Dahi-handi' celebrated with gusto in Maha, 24 'Govindas' injured in city

Mumbai updates: 'Dahi-handi' celebrated with gusto in Maha, 24 'Govindas' injured in city

Liquor trader paid Rs 1 crore to associate of Manish Sisodia: CBI FIR on Delhi excise policy

Liquor trader paid Rs 1 crore to associate of Manish Sisodia: CBI FIR on Delhi excise policy

Elgar Parishad case: Arun Ferreira seeks default bail, judge recuses from hearing case

Elgar Parishad case: Arun Ferreira seeks default bail, judge recuses from hearing case

Sachin Tendulkar to flag off Mumbai Half Marathon on August 21

Sachin Tendulkar to flag off Mumbai Half Marathon on August 21