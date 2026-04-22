 Campus Unrest At JNU Over 'Removal' Of B.R. Ambedkar Portrait Sparks Protests
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Campus Unrest At JNU Over 'Removal' Of B.R. Ambedkar Portrait Sparks Protests

Students at JNU staged a protest after the alleged removal of B.R. Ambedkar’s portrait from the Tapti hostel mess by the warden. Installed on Ambedkar Jayanti as a symbol of equality and resistance to caste oppression, the portrait was reportedly removed twice and locked away. The JNU Students’ Union backed the protest, while the administration has yet to respond.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
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Campus Unrest At JNU Over 'Removal' Of B.R. Ambedkar Portrait Sparks Protests | X

New Delhi: A section of Jawaharlal Nehru University students held a protest on campus over the alleged removal of a portrait of BR Ambedkar from the Tapti hostel mess by the warden.

The call for protest was made by the Tapti hostel committee, which alleged that the portrait was removed by the warden twice and is now locked in the warden's office

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"On Ambedkar Jayanti, we installed the portrait of B R Ambedkar in the hostel mess as a symbol of equality, dignity, and resistance against caste oppression," the committee said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this action and demand the immediate return and reinstallation of Dr Ambedkar's portrait in the mess," it said.

The protest was joined by students associated with several leftist groups.

The JNU Students' Union, meanwhile, in a statement, lent its support to the hostel committee and condemned the incident.

No immediate response was available from the university administration.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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