Who Is Ananya Negi? Himachal Student Goes Viral For Powerful Ambedkar Jayanti Speech In Parliament | Video

Himachal Pradesh: A young student from Himachal Pradesh, Ananya Negi, representing the Ministry of Youth Affairs, has captured widespread attention after delivering a powerful speech at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. Representing her state at a prestigious youth programme, she impressed the audience with her clarity, confidence, and deep understanding of constitutional values.

Academic Profile & Background

Ananya Negi hails from the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh and is currently pursuing her college education from Jaypee University of Information Technology in Himachal Pradesh.

She was selected to represent the state of Himachal Pradesh and delivered a speech on the life and philosophy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Constitution Hall in Parliament.

Parliament Appearance (April 2026)

Ananya rose to prominence after participating in a youth event organized on April 14, 2026, to mark Ambedkar Jayanti.

Ananya Negi’s speech at the Parliament House Delhi in April 2026 was highlighted by her emphasis on national unity and constitutional values.

She powerfully stated: "We, the people of India. Not we the Hindu, we the Muslim, we the Punjabi, we the Sikh, we the Tamil... We, the people of India. So today, standing here in the Parliament of India, I don't just see a nation shaped by history, ladies and gentlemen; I see a nation shaped by vision. A vision that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar gave to all of us—an India where people from different regions, different backgrounds, different languages come together not just to compete, but to contribute. Not just to coexist, but to stand for something larger than themselves."

Her address highlighted Ambedkar’s vision of equality, justice, and constitutional values. She urged people to move beyond symbolic gestures and truly understand and implement his ideas, an appeal that strongly resonated with the audience.

Recognition & Viral Moment

Her speech quickly gained traction online, especially after being featured on Sansad TV. Viewers across platforms praised her for her eloquence and thoughtful articulation.

She concluded her address with stirring lines that further amplified her message:

Baadhaayein aati hain aayen, ghire pralay ki ghor ghataayein

Paanv ke neeche angaare, sir par barse yadi jwaalaayein

Nij haathon mein hanste-hanste, aag lagakar jalna hoga,

Kadam milakar chalna hoga, kadam milakar chalna hoga.

The lines translate to a powerful message of resilience and unity. They say that no matter how many obstacles, hardships, or crises come our way—even if the situation feels overwhelming—we must face them with courage and determination. Instead of giving up, we should rise stronger, take responsibility, and move forward together. The core idea is that collective strength and unity are essential to overcome challenges and build a better future.

Her speech has since been widely shared, earning admiration from all the people. Many people have commended her performance, appreciating both her oratory skills and her grasp of constitutional principles.