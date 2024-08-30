Calcutta University Semester 6 Result 2024 Declared; Check Details Here

File photo

The results of the B.Com. (Honours/General/Major) Examinations 2024 Sem-6 have been released by Calcutta University today, August 30. Applicants who took the tests can now view their results at wbsuexams.net, the official website.

Candidate name, roll number, aggregate score, subject-specific pass mark, pass percentage, and other information are all included in the BCom semester scorecard pdf.

How to check?



Students must visit the official website and input their roll number in order to view their results.



-Go to wbsuexams.net to see the official West Bengal Results page.

-Navigate to the homepage's "Results" section.

-Choose your program (B.A., B.Sc., or B.Com.) at step three.

-Type in your roll number and any security codes that may be needed.

-View your findings by clicking "Submit".

-Save the PDF to your computer for later use.



The results of the July BCom and B.A./B.Sc.Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) exams were previously released by Calcutta University.

Details mentioned in scorecard:

-Candidate’s name

-Course name

-The candidate’s roll number

-Grades from the semester exam

-Total marks (SGPA)

The above mentioned details must be thoroughly reviewed by the candidates. The candidates should get in touch with their particular college right once for correction if they discover any discrepancies.

Calcutta University



Calcutta University was founded in 1857 and provides a large selection of undergraduate and graduate programs. The undergraduate and graduate programs in the humanities, arts, sciences, business, management, technology, and engineering. Calcutta University achieved a ranking of 18 in the university category and 23 in the overall NIRF ranking.