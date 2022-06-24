e-Paper Get App

CA Foundation exam at Silchar postponed amidst Assam floods

The updated dates for these tests at the Silchar testing location will shortly be announced by ICAI

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 03:03 PM IST
The Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation exam 2022 planned for today, June 24, and tomorrow, June 25, at the Silchar centre in Assam has been postponed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) due to flooding.

ICAI’s latest notification reads, “Due to ongoing floods at Silchar City (Assam), it has been decided by the competent authority to postpone Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, Paper – 1 [Principles and Practice of Accounting] and Paper - 2 [Business Laws & Business Correspondence and Reporting] scheduled to be held on 24th and 26th June 2022 respectively in Silchar (Assam) Examination Centre only.”

The updated dates for these tests at the Silchar testing location will shortly be announced by ICAI. The Institute said that the CA Foundation test schedule for all other papers and cities will not alter. From now, June 24, through June 30, 2022, the ICAI will be holding offline CA Foundation exams at test locations all around India and in some cases abroad.

