CA Exams: ICAI Re-Opens Application Forms For November 2024 Chartered Accountants Exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) |

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the re-opening of online examination form filling for Chartered Accountants Exams November 2024, following numerous student requests regarding the shortened timeline. Check the official announcement here: Link

The two-day window, from September 11, 2024, to September 12, 2024, will allow students to fill forms for the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) with a late fee of Rs 600.

The decision to reopen the registration forms comes after the application window for the September 2024 CA Intermediate and Foundation exams was shortened from 28 days to 17 days to accommodate the new thrice-a-year exam schedule.

The ICAI notification states: "In view of the fact that this shortening of timeline from 28 days to 17 days, being the first such instance for Chartered Accountants Final and PQC examinations and request received from the students regarding the same, it has been decided to re-open the online filling of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Final and Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) for 2 (Two Days) from September 11, 2024 (11.00 AM) to September 12, 2024 (11.59 PM) with late fees (Rs 600- or US$10) for the benefit of the students as a one-time measure and as a special case only."

The notification also clarifies that the 17-day timeline for filling online examination application forms will be applicable for all forthcoming Chartered Accountants examinations.