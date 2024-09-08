 CA Exams: ICAI Re-Opens Application Forms For November 2024 Chartered Accountants Exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCA Exams: ICAI Re-Opens Application Forms For November 2024 Chartered Accountants Exams

CA Exams: ICAI Re-Opens Application Forms For November 2024 Chartered Accountants Exams

The two-day window (Sept 11-12) allows filling of forms for IRM and INTT-AT exams with a late fee of Rs 600, following a shortened application timeline from 28 to 17 days.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) |

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the re-opening of online examination form filling for Chartered Accountants Exams November 2024, following numerous student requests regarding the shortened timeline. Check the official announcement here: Link

The two-day window, from September 11, 2024, to September 12, 2024, will allow students to fill forms for the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) with a late fee of Rs 600.

The decision to reopen the registration forms comes after the application window for the September 2024 CA Intermediate and Foundation exams was shortened from 28 days to 17 days to accommodate the new thrice-a-year exam schedule.

The ICAI notification states: "In view of the fact that this shortening of timeline from 28 days to 17 days, being the first such instance for Chartered Accountants Final and PQC examinations and request received from the students regarding the same, it has been decided to re-open the online filling of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Final and Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) for 2 (Two Days) from September 11, 2024 (11.00 AM) to September 12, 2024 (11.59 PM) with late fees (Rs 600- or US$10) for the benefit of the students as a one-time measure and as a special case only."

FPJ Shorts
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage
ICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details Here
ICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details Here
'Tesla Faster Than Mclaren': Elon Musk On His Model S Car
'Tesla Faster Than Mclaren': Elon Musk On His Model S Car
'The Best Days Of My Life': England All-Rounder Moeen Ali Announces International Retirement After Getting Dropped For Australia Series
'The Best Days Of My Life': England All-Rounder Moeen Ali Announces International Retirement After Getting Dropped For Australia Series
Read Also
How To Prepare For CA Exams: An Expert’s Study Strategy
article-image

The notification also clarifies that the 17-day timeline for filling online examination application forms will be applicable for all forthcoming Chartered Accountants examinations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details...

ICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details...

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: More Than 600 Seats Have Been Added In Round 2 At mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: More Than 600 Seats Have Been Added In Round 2 At mcc.nic.in

Thousands Expected On Streets To ‘Reclaim The Night’ As Protests Continue Over RG Kar Horror

Thousands Expected On Streets To ‘Reclaim The Night’ As Protests Continue Over RG Kar Horror

'Nothing Wrong With Students Cleaning Toilets,' Says Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol, Citing Japanese...

'Nothing Wrong With Students Cleaning Toilets,' Says Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol, Citing Japanese...

Provisional Answer Key For UGC NET 2024 Exams Released For August 21, 22, and 23 At...

Provisional Answer Key For UGC NET 2024 Exams Released For August 21, 22, and 23 At...