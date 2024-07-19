C-CAT, CDAC 2024 Result Announced; Check Ranking Criteria

The Computerised Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2024 result was released by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) today, July 19. The CDAC C-CAT 2024 result can be downloaded by candidates who took the entrance exam by going to the official website, cdac.in.



The Online Selection of Courses and Centres is scheduled to take place from July 19 to July 29, 2024. On July 31, 2024, the First Round of Seat Allocation will be declared, and on August 29, 2024, the second batch will begin.

How to check?

Candidates will need to log in with their application form number and password in order to view the results.

-Go to cdac.in, the official website.

-Click the site link for CDAC Result 2024.

-Enter your login information.

-The screen will display the CDAC C-CAT Result 2024.

-Open the scorecard and download it.

-For future reference, keep a hard copy.

Ranking Criteria:

Here is a summary of the ranking criteria:

- Candidates will be ranked based on their performance in Sections A and B, as well as Sections A, B, and C of the C-CAT exam.

- Separate ranks will be provided to candidates who qualify in both Category II and Category III.

- Candidates with the lowest 10% performance in Sections A, B, and C will not be eligible for ranking.

- Candidates with zero or less than zero marks in any section will not be qualified for ranking.

CDAC has clarified these criteria to ensure transparency and fairness in the ranking process.