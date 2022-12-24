Byju's to stop selling tuition to families that can't afford it: Reports

BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran | Twitter

Chennai: Edtech mammoth Bjyu’s said that it will stop teaching to the families that have a lower-income and can't afford the expenses, according to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which summoned the company’s CEO Byju Raveechandran on Friday responding over a probe, as reported by Reuters.

The NCPCR summoned the CEO over Byju's work culture and customer treatment. According to the commission, Byju's had “indulged in malpractices to lure parents”.

Pravin Prakash, a founding partner of Byju's, who attended the closed-door hearing on behalf of the CEO said that the edtech giant would begin carrying out "affordability checks” to ensure no course is sold to families with an income of less than Rs 25,000, as stated by NCPCR.

Byju’s also put forward a revised refund policy at the hearing, according to Kanoongo. Context had interviewed several clients who said they had been exploited or deceived into buying courses, and were ultimately left unable to obtain a refund.

As of now, the company has not publicly accepted or rejected the events mentioned by NCPCR.