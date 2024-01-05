BYJU's Office Vandalised In Vizag Amid Rising Allegations & Protests; Video Viral

Screengrab of video | X/@lal_babu75179

In an unexpected turn of events, BYJU, the renowned edtech giant, is again facing turbulence as a video surfaced on social media depicting an incident of vandalism at its office.

Office break-in raises concerns

The footage captures a group of 7-8 individuals forcibly entering BYJU’s office premises. Armed with white and orange flags bearing the acronym 'AISF,' the intruders are seen causing damage and raising voices in protest. The 1-minute 05 05-second clip, widely disseminated on X (formerly Twitter), has ignited a firestorm online.

@ByjusSupport @BYJUS @AmitShah @aajtak @ZeeNews @PMOIndia this is video of byjus pepole and suffering from byjus harrasment me as a father of a child he has not retrun my money and employees are also suffering from byjus . pic.twitter.com/eNLhr7154T — Babu lal Yadav (@lal_babu75179) January 4, 2024

A individual who shared the video tagged "@ByjusSupport @BYJUS," alleging financial malfeasance and harassment. The urgency of the situation prompted appeals to prominent figures including Amit Shah and the Prime Minister.

Students protest alleged exploitation at BYJU's centre

In a parallel development, The New Indian Express reported that five students, representing the All India Students' Federation (AISF) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF), were detained for forcefully entering BYJU's centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The students' agitation was part of a larger state-wide protest against BYJU, accusing the edtech giant of deceptive practices. They alleged that BYJU was charging exorbitant fees under the guise of private tuition, exacerbating learning challenges for students.

As BYJU navigates these turbulent waters, the edtech giant finds itself ensnared in controversy, prompting renewed calls for accountability and transparency in the rapidly evolving educational technology landscape.