BYJU's employees allegedly forced to resign, minister Sivankutty intervenes

BYJU's employees allegedly forced to resign, minister Sivankutty intervenes

The company is expected to lay off 5% of its workforce over the year to achieve profitability over FY23, state media reports

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
LinkedIn/ Technopark Today
Over 170 employees from EdTech giant BYJU's have met with the Kerela's minister for labour, V Sivankutty, on Tuesday, October 25, after the unicorn allegedly forced them to turn in their resignations.

This comes after Byju's 'organisational restructuring', which allegedly shut down their branch functioning in Thiruvananthapuram's Technopark, as per media reports.

"The employees have many grievances, including job loss. The Labour Department will conduct a serious investigation in this regard," wrote minister Sivankutty on facebook on Tuesday, October 25.

As per Technopark Today, a media community of IT professionals, the employees are looking for a four fold revised exit policy which includes payment of October salary on November 1, a one-time settlement of salary for the coming three months, an earned leave encashment and full settlement of variable pay from the management of Byju's.

The company is expected to lay off 5% of its workforce over the year to achieve profitability over FY23, state media reports.

