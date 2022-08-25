Business of International Education in 2022

The world of international college admissions is still adapting to the after-effects of the pandemic, not all of which are immediately known. In June 2022, US universities reported a marked recovery from the sharp decline many experienced in international student enrollment throughout the pandemic.

Some key trends, which might influence the landscape of university admissions are obvious, but we’d like to share some of the more unpredictable trends here.

A gradual increase in international enrollment:

A recent survey by the Institute of International Education (IIE) shows that US Universities are making a swift recovery from the drop in international applications attributed to the pandemic in the international applications for 2022-2023.

65% of US Colleges Expect an Increase in International Enrollment This Fall

Most US colleges will offer in-person study options for future international students, with distance learning options mostly available to students who are unable to attend classes on campus because of travel or visa restrictions.

One of the big outcomes of the last 2 years has been the realization that we live in an uncertain world and how resources will play a huge role in the future.

More and more international students recognize the value of a quality education and how it opens doors to a world that’s perhaps more well-resourced than their home country.

Role of Digital Technology

High school students today are relooking at the value and potential of their university education, through the lens of the pandemic aftermath.

They now are making the most of international opportunities through online courses and internships and critiquing how they can bring impactful contributions to the global system and society.

This is encouraging universities to make a shift towards contemporary pedagogies, to attract international students who are interested in cross-cultural education and earn global skill sets.

Universities’ focus on Campus Diversity

Even as virtual hybrid learning has achieved semi-permanency, campus diversity continues to be a key focus area. A diverse student body enriches the university experience for both international and domestic students while making space for cross-cultural learnings, global alum networks, and overall well-rounded graduates who are ready to take on the international employment markets.

When Joseph Schumpeter said “creative destruction is the essential fact of capitalism”, he perhaps wasn’t thinking of the business of education.

For over 200 years the delivery models of Education have remained the same (barring a couple of ‘blink and you miss ‘innovations and the brouhaha around MOOCs), it took a global pandemic to shrug the entire system.

The author, Kunal Mehra, is an International Educational Consultant with Crimson Education India

