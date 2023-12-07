 Bus Carrying 34 Students Overturns In Balli, Leaving 4 Students Injured
Bus accident in Goa injures 4 students, mechanical fault suspected

Krisha BhattUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
In a shocking incident on Thursday morning, a bus carrying 34 students met with a tragic accident at Balli in Goa, resulting in injuries to four students who have been promptly shifted to nearby hospitals. The alarming incident has gained widespread attention as a video capturing the aftermath circulates rapidly on social media platforms.

Cause Of The Accident Revealed

The unfortunate mishap occurred when the bus driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and overturn. Preliminary investigations suggest that a mechanical fault may have contributed to the accident, as per the suspicion voiced by LOP (Leader of Opposition), Yuri Alemao.

Mr. Alemao has urged Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant to take immediate and serious note of the incident. In a statement, Alemao expressed concern over the safety of school buses carrying students across the state. He called for urgent safety audits of all school buses to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the well-being of students.

As of now, the injured students are undergoing medical treatment, and their condition is being closely monitored. The incident has prompted a renewed focus on the need for stringent safety measures in the transportation of students, bringing attention to potential mechanical issues in school buses.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the accident, and more details are awaited. The safety and well-being of students remain a top priority, and calls for immediate safety audits underscore the urgency of addressing potential risks in school transportation systems across the state.

