Budget 2023: 30 Skill India International Centres to be set up across states

New Delhi: During the Parliament's Budget Session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0 which will be launched to skill lakhs of youths within the next three years. On-job training, industry partnership, and alignment of courses with the needs of the industry will be emphasised.

The scheme will also cover new-age courses for industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drones, and other soft skills. To skill youths for international opportunities, 30 Skill India International Centres will be set up across different states.

The digital ecosystem for skilling will be further expanded with a unified Skill India Digital platform for enabling demand-based skilling, linking with employers, including MSMEs, and facilitating access to entrepreneurship schemes.

To provide a stipend to support 47 lakh youths in three years, a direct benefit transfer under a pan-India Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme will be rolled out.

To empower youth and help Amrit Peedhi, realise their dreams we have formulated the National Education Policy which is very wide in its scope but one of the things is also to focus on skilling, adopting the economic policies that help in job creation, and supporting business opportunities, said the Finance Minister.

