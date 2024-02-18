BSSTET 2023 Admit Card Released at results.biharboardonline.com

Representational pic

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has made a announcement for candidates gearing up for the State Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET) 2023. The board released the admit cards for the BSSTET 2023 exam on February 16, 2024. Candidates eagerly anticipating this crucial step in their examination preparation can now access their admit cards from the official website at results.biharboardonline.com.

Here are the key details and steps to download the BSSTET 2023 admit card:

Date of Release: February 16, 2024

Exam Schedule: The BSSTET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 23 and February 24, 2024, in one shift.

Exam Duration: The exam will span over 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Admit Card Access: To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website and log in using their Application Number and Date of Birth (DoB).

BSSTET ADMIT CARD 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at results.biharboardonline.com.

Look for and click on the ‘BSSTET 2023 admit card’ link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials as prompted and click on submit.

The BSSTET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details and download the admit card for future reference.

BSSTET 2023: EXAM DETAILS

Paper 1: For eligibility to teach Classes 1 through 5.

Paper 2: For eligibility to teach Classes 6 through 8.

Both papers will comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with no negative marking.

The exam will be based on the curriculum for state government schools’ Classes 1 to 8.

With these steps in place, candidates can ensure they are well-prepared for the BSSTET 2023 examination and have their admit cards ready for the upcoming test dates.