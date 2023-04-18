BSF recruitment 2023: apply online at rectt.bsf.gov.in for 247 head constable posts

BSF recruitment 2023 | BSF

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification for the recruitment for the Head Constables (HC) posts.

Interested candidates having educational qualification of 12 pass (10+2 Pattern)/Matriculation with two years Industrial Training Institute can apply for this Post at the official site of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The opening date for the submission of the application is April 22, 2023, and the last date to submit application is May 12, 2023.

Read Also BSF head constable final result out at bsf.gov.in; steps to download

vacancy details for BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023:

BSF has initiated the recruitment drive for a total 247 posts including 217 for HC Radio Operators (RO) and the rest 30 for HC Radio Mechanics (RM).

Application fee for BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023:

For general, OBC and EWS category candidates: Rs 100.

SC/ ST/ BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen along with women candidates have been exempted from payment of examination fee.

Steps to apply for BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023:

visit BSF’s recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Look for and click on the registration section.

Go to the notification link that reads – ‘BSF RO/RM Recruitment 2023’ and apply.

In the new window, fill up the recruitment form as directed.

Upload all the essential documents and pay the application fee. Finally, submit the form as asked.

Take a printout of the BSF application form for future reference.