BSF head constable final result out at bsf.gov.in; steps to download

BSF head constable final result 2022 | Representational Pic- PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the BSF Head Constable Final Result 2022 on the official website at bsf.gov.in. for the written exam conducted on November 20, 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the results.

The final result has been released for the posts of HC (RO) and HC (RM) based on the written tests, PST/PET, and medical examination.

Border Security Force declared BSF Head Constable Final Result 2022 today, April 12, 2023.

The documentation process, PST, PET and dictation & paragraph reading test was conducted from January 16, 2023 onwards and medical examination was conducted from February 15, 2023 onwards.

Direct link to check BSF Head Constable Final Result 2022

Steps to check BSF Head Constable Final Result 2022:

Visit the official site of BSF at bsf.gov.in.

Click on results link and a new page will open.

Click on BSF Head Constable Final Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.