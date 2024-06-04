BSF Announces Recruitment For SI, Head Constable, And Constable Positions; Check Salary & Eligibility

Representative Image

The Border Security Force (BSF) has opened online applications for various positions within the BSF Water Wing's Groups B and C. The recruitment drive includes roles for Sub-Inspector (SI) Master, SI Engine Driver, SI Workshop, Head Constable Master, Head Constable Engine Driver, Head Constable Workshop, and Constable Crew. Interested candidates can apply online at rectt.bsf.gov.in by June 30, 2024.

Vacancy Positions:

Sub-Inspector (Master)

Sub-Inspector (Engine Driver)

Sub-Inspector (Workshop)

Head Constable (Master)

Head Constable (Engine Driver)

Head Constable (Workshop)

Constable Crew

Age Limit:

Sub Inspector Engine Driver: 22-28 years

Head Constable Master, Engine Driver, Workshop, and Crew: 20-25 years

Age relaxation is available for candidates from reserved categories.

Eligibility Criteria:

Sub Inspector Master: 12th pass with Second Class Master Certificate from Central/State Inland Water Transport Authority or Mercantile Marine Department.

Sub Inspector Engine Driver: 12th pass with First Class Master Certificate from the Mercantile Marine Department and Central/State Inland Water Transport Authority.

Head Constable Master: 10th pass with Sarang Certificate.

Engine Driver Head Constable: 10th pass with a Second Class Engine Driver certificate.

Head Constable Workshop: 10th pass with an ITI diploma in relevant fields such as electronics, carpentry, plumbing, motor mechanics, electricians, AC technicians, etc.

Constable Crew: 10th pass with experience managing engines below 265 horsepower and proficiency in swimming in deep water.

Physical Criteria:

ST/OBC Applicants: Minimum height of 160 cm and chest measurement of 73-78 cm.

Group B and C (various regions): Minimum height of 162 cm and chest measurement of 75-80 cm.

Salary:

Sub Inspector Engine Driver and Sub Inspector Master: ₹35,400 - ₹1,12,400 (Level 6)

Head Constable Master, Engine Driver, Workshop: ₹25,500 - ₹81,100 (Level 4)

Constable Crew: ₹21,700 - ₹69,100 (Level 3)

Selection Process:

Written Exam

Physical Exam

Document Verification

Trade Test

Medical Exam

Interested candidates should ensure they meet the eligibility and physical criteria before applying to avoid disqualification.