BSF Announces Recruitment For Water Wing Group B & C Positions, Check Salary, Eligibility

The Border Security Force (BSF) has opened recruitment for Group B and C positions within its Water Wing. Online applications are being accepted for roles such as Head Constable (Master, Engine Driver), Sub-Inspector (Master, and Workshop), among others.

Interested candidates can apply online at website before the deadline on June 30, 2024. Applicants are encouraged to submit their applications promptly to avoid last-minute issues.

Positions Available

The BSF is looking to fill vacancies for:

- Sub-Inspector (SI) Master

- Sub-Inspector (SI) Engine Driver

- Head Constable (Master)

- Head Constable (Engine Driver)

- Head Constable (Workshop)

- Constable (Crew)

Notably, 10% of the positions are reserved for ex-military personnel.

Age Limit

- SI Engine Driver: 22-28 years

- Head Constable Master, Engine Driver, Workshop, and Crew: 20-25 years

Candidates from reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government norms.

Selection Process

Candidates will undergo a multi-stage selection process including:

1. Written Exam

2. Physical Exam

3. Document Verification

4. Trade Test

5. Medical Exam

Pay Scale

- SI Engine Driver and SI Master: Rs. 35,400–112,400 (Level 6)

- Head Constable (Master, Engine Driver, Workshop): Rs. 25,500-81,100 (Level 4)

- Constable (Crew): Rs. 21,700–69,100 (Level 3)

Eligibility Criteria

- SI Master: 12th pass with a Second Class Master Certificate from the Central/State Inland Water Transport Authority or Mercantile Marine Department.

- SI Engine Driver: 12th pass with a First Class Master Certificate from the Mercantile Marine Department or Central/State Inland Water Transport Authority.

- Head Constable Master: 10th pass with a Sarang Certificate.

- Head Constable Engine Driver: 10th pass with a Second Class Engine Driver Certificate.

- Head Constable Workshop: 10th pass with an ITI diploma in fields like electronics, carpentry, plumbing, motor mechanics, electricians, and AC technicians.

- Constable Crew: 10th pass with experience handling less than 265 horsepower engines and the ability to swim in deep water.

Physical Criteria

- General: Minimum height of 162 cm and chest measurement of 75-80 cm.

-ST/OBC: Minimum height of 160 cm and chest measurement of 73-78 cm.

Special height and chest measurement requirements apply for candidates from certain regions, including Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, North East states, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh & Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, Andaman & Nicobar, and Dogra.

For more detailed information, candidates can refer to the official notice here.