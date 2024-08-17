BSEB Sakshamta Parisha Phase 2 Admit Card 2024 Released: Direct Link, Instructions Inside!

BSEB |

The admit card for the Bihar School Examination Board has officially released the Phase 2 BSEB Sakshamta Parisha Admit Card 2024. The Phase 2 exam is scheduled to be taken online between August 23, 2024, and August 26, 2024.

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam and have registered successfully will be able to view and download their admit card from the official website, bsebsakshamta.com. Candidates can also access the admit card by clicking here.

Once you open the link, enter the Application No. and DOB (dd-mm-yyyy) at the required places to download the Admit Card.

The name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time are all listed on the candidate's admit card.

"Admit Card will be online from the above mentioned date. Download your Admit Card before the closure date," read the official website.

"Internet based Admit Card download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Admit Card at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Admit Card immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night," it added.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website, bsebsakshamta.com.

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.