BSEB Releases Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Answer Key, Check Details & Objection Process

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the 2024 Sakshamta answer key on bsebsakshamta.com. The provisional answer key is now available for the Sakshamta Pariksha (Competency Test). Registered candidates who took the exam from August 23 to August 26 can view the key and raise objections. BSEB has also provided a response sheet for reference.

This answer key pertains to Phase 2 (Local Body Teachers Competency Test CTT) for Class 1 to 5 and Class 6 to 8. Candidates can submit objections until October 13, 2024, with a fee of ₹50 per question.

Visit the official website: bsebsakshamta.com.

Navigate to the latest announcements section.

Click on "COMPETENCY TEST FOR LOCAL BODIES TEACHER (CTT), 2024 (Second)."

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Access the answer key and submit objections if needed.

Download the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

According to past trends, the BSEB Sakshamta result is expected to be released in the last week of October, prior to Diwali. The final answer key and results will be prepared after considering the objections raised by candidates. It is advised to regularly check the official website for updates.\

BPSC Sakshamta Pariska Answer Key Direct Link