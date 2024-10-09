 BSEB Releases Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Answer Key, Check Details & Objection Process
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation BSEB Releases Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Answer Key, Check Details & Objection Process

BSEB Releases Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Answer Key, Check Details & Objection Process

The final results are expected in late October, following the review of any objections raised.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the 2024 Sakshamta answer key on bsebsakshamta.com. The provisional answer key is now available for the Sakshamta Pariksha (Competency Test). Registered candidates who took the exam from August 23 to August 26 can view the key and raise objections. BSEB has also provided a response sheet for reference.

This answer key pertains to Phase 2 (Local Body Teachers Competency Test CTT) for Class 1 to 5 and Class 6 to 8. Candidates can submit objections until October 13, 2024, with a fee of ₹50 per question.

Visit the official website: bsebsakshamta.com.

Navigate to the latest announcements section.

FPJ Shorts
'She Ran Away With A Boy At 18': Adnaan Shaikh's Father Comes In Support Of Son, Makes SHOCKING Revelations About Bigg Boss OTT Fame's Sister
'She Ran Away With A Boy At 18': Adnaan Shaikh's Father Comes In Support Of Son, Makes SHOCKING Revelations About Bigg Boss OTT Fame's Sister
PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Upgradation Of Nagpur & Shirdi Airports; Know Project Highlights Here
PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Upgradation Of Nagpur & Shirdi Airports; Know Project Highlights Here
Mumbai: NCLT Reprimands MIAL, Ensures Sale Of Grounded Jet Airways Aircraft Moves Forward
Mumbai: NCLT Reprimands MIAL, Ensures Sale Of Grounded Jet Airways Aircraft Moves Forward
First-Ever Mahindra Thar Roxx Auctioned for Rs 1.31 Crore, Buyer Aakash Minda Receives Delivery
First-Ever Mahindra Thar Roxx Auctioned for Rs 1.31 Crore, Buyer Aakash Minda Receives Delivery

Click on "COMPETENCY TEST FOR LOCAL BODIES TEACHER (CTT), 2024 (Second)."

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Access the answer key and submit objections if needed.

Download the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

According to past trends, the BSEB Sakshamta result is expected to be released in the last week of October, prior to Diwali. The final answer key and results will be prepared after considering the objections raised by candidates. It is advised to regularly check the official website for updates.\

BPSC Sakshamta Pariska Answer Key Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSEB Releases Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Answer Key, Check Details & Objection Process

BSEB Releases Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Answer Key, Check Details & Objection Process

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 Exam Postponed To December; Check Dates HERE

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 Exam Postponed To December; Check Dates HERE

Jamia Milia Islamia PhD Admission 2024: Registration Begins On October 10; Check Eligibility & More

Jamia Milia Islamia PhD Admission 2024: Registration Begins On October 10; Check Eligibility & More

Bihar Introduces New Teacher Transfer Policy To Boost Education Quality, Over 180,000 Govt Teachers...

Bihar Introduces New Teacher Transfer Policy To Boost Education Quality, Over 180,000 Govt Teachers...

Odisha Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Berhampur Student Dies After Setting Herself On Fire Over Alleged Family...

Odisha Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Berhampur Student Dies After Setting Herself On Fire Over Alleged Family...