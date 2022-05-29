e-Paper Get App

BSEB releases compartment and special exam results'; here's how students did

more than 57,000 (57,353) students; 23,392 male students and 33,961 female students appeared in the matric

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
article-image

Bihar: The Class 10 compartment, special exams results were declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday, May 28. The results can be found by the candidates who appeared in the matric compartment exam on the official website- results.biharboardonline.com.

The matric compartment exams are conducted by the BSEB for those students who failed in one or two subjects by not scoring the minimum marks, while BSEB inter special exams were for those students who were unable to appear for the Bihar board Class 10 exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic amongst other reasons.

The pass percentage touched 23.20 percent where more than 57,000 (57,353) students; 23,392 male students and 33,961 female students appeared in the matric, 10th compartment exam held in May and 13,305 students cleared the exam successfully.

To check the BSEB Class 10 Compartment, Special Exam Results 2022, Candidates must:

  1. Go to the official website of BSEB -- results.biharboardonline.com

  2. Fill in the login credentials that are asked

  3. The BSEB matric compartment exam results will be presented

  4. Download and print the 10th compartment exam result

Read Also
Bihar Board 10th Result Date 2022: BSEB Matric Result 'Soon'; know where to check
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationBSEB releases compartment and special exam results'; here's how students did

RECENT STORIES

Nepal: Tara Air flight with 22 onboard goes missing

Nepal: Tara Air flight with 22 onboard goes missing

Thane: Truck rams into metro pillar on Ghodbunder Road, driver critical

Thane: Truck rams into metro pillar on Ghodbunder Road, driver critical

US surpasses China to become India's leading trade partner

US surpasses China to become India's leading trade partner

Mumbai: Thieves dress as delivery men, rob senior citizen of Rs 1.87 lakh in Malad

Mumbai: Thieves dress as delivery men, rob senior citizen of Rs 1.87 lakh in Malad

From 'Samrat Prithviraj' to 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', upcoming movies to watch in June 2022

From 'Samrat Prithviraj' to 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', upcoming movies to watch in June 2022