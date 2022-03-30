Bihar Board 10th Result Date 2022: BSEB Matric Result 'Soon'; know where to check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB Matric or Class 10 board exam result by Thursday, March 31.

Once announced, students can check Bihar Board Class 10 results on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

A total of 17 lakh (16,48,894) students took the Class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Apart from the paper leak incidents in Maths paper on February 17, the matriculation exam went smoothly. The Bihar Board later re-conducted the cancelled Class 10 Maths paper in the Motihari district.

Many students are also taking to twitter asking "bihar board matric result 2022 kab aayega vvipdf.com"

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:22 PM IST