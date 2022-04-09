BSEB: Inter compartment, special exams dates released, check details here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule for intermediate (class 10) compartmental and special exams in 2022. Students who have registered for compartmental exams can now view the schedule on the BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The compartmental and special exams will begin on April 25 (Monday) and end on May 4, 2022, according to the schedule (Wednesday). This year's exams will be held in two sessions: seating 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and seating 2 from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For the compartmental and special exams this year, students will be given a 15-minute 'cool off' period. This 15-minute "cooling off" period is only for students to go over the question paper, think about it, and plan their answers. During these 15 minutes, students are not permitted to discuss or write answers.

The Board has also announced that the practical exams will be held this time between April 18 and 20, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:44 PM IST