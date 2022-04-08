After JEE, now NEET-UG students demand postponement

After many representations from the students on JEE Main 2022, NTA has recently rescheduled the examination dates for JEE sessions 1 and 2. On the same day, it announced the dates for the NEET UG-2022 examination, which will be held on July 17. Following the announcement, NEET students are concerned about their examination and have taken social media to voice their concerns.

Students who will be appearing for other entrance examinations are finding themselves juggling exam dates and studies. They believe less gap between JEE and NEET could lead them to confusion. An aspirant named Prince Banerjee said, "There is no proper gap between NEET and JEE. How am I supposed to show up for NEET on July 17 in a different state? There isn't even time between dates to catch one's breath."

Droppers this year are having difficulty preparing for the exam in just three months because they were waiting for colleges after the Mop-up round. Tamanna Sharma, a NEET-UG candidate, stated, "We had been waiting for counselling for about 6 months, and droppers who took the drop now in April have only three months to prepare. We are now expected to complete two years of coursework in three months."

Following the students' concerns, activists and student organisations have raised the issues of NEET students with the appropriate authorities. "The majority of aspirants in NEET are droppers. They won't even have three months to prepare. NEET 2021 counselling has recently concluded and is still ongoing in many states. Furthermore, the exam date falls between JEE Mains. A large number of students taking both the JEE Mains and the NEET with the PCMB combination will be in trouble. Rescheduling it to August will not be a problem because the next academic session will begin in February 2023, according to the NMC," said AIJNSA (All India JEE-NEET Students Association) President Himanshu Borah.

Another NEET aspirant had a similar sentiment, Karthik Tambe said, "Because NEET is a one-time exam, the NTA should have announced the dates sooner. For the past two years, NEET has been held in September, which is inconvenient for us as we prepare for the NEET UG 2022 exam. In fact, the NEET Mop-up round is currently underway in many states, and this year's counselling has been postponed as well, then why the exams are being held so early."

On the other hand, some students are content with the NEET UG dates and do not want them changed. They believe that the time between March and July is sufficient for exam preparation.

