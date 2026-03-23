BSEB Class 12 Arts Result 2026 Declared: Aditi Kumari Secures 1st Rank, Mani Kumari At 2nd Spot

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Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026, bringing relief to lakhs of students across the state.

The results were officially declared on the board’s websites. Commerce Toppers Aditi Kumari secured first rank in the Commerce stream with 480 marks, followed by Mani Kumari, who scored 463 marks and secured second place.

Arts Toppers In Arts, the first rank was secured by Nishu Kumari, a student from Gaya, who scored 489 marks. Science Toppers In Science, the first rank was bagged by Samastipur’s Aditya Prakash Aman, who scored 96.20%.

The second position was shared by Siddhi Shukla, Chandradeep Kumar, and Mohammad Zakir Ansari, who each scored 478 marks, narrowly missing the top position.

How to check BSEB Class 12 Result?

Go through these steps to know how to download the BSEB Inter result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com Step 2: Click on the “Bihar Board Inter Result 2026” link on the homepage Step 3: Enter Roll Code & Roll Number Step 4: Click on Submit Step 5: The 12th Bihar Board result will appear on the screen Step 6: Download or save the provisional marksheet