BSEB Inter Result 2026 Declared: Girls Record 86.23% Passing Rate; Outshine Boys

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 and made them available on the board’s websites.
The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Class 12 (Inter) Result 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.19%, as shared by Chairman Anand Kishore. This year too, girls have outperformed boys, continuing the trend of strong academic performance among female students.
Girls Outperform Boys Again In All Streams
Girls have once again taken the lead in the BSEB Inter Result 2026 by outperforming boys across all streams. The pass percentage of girls stands at 86.23%, higher than that of boys at 84.09%. Notably, out of the 26 toppers, 19 are girls, highlighting their dominance in this year’s results.
Out of 6,70,971 girls who took the exam, 5,78,611 passed, with a passing rate of 86.23%. In comparison, 6,33,229 boys appeared, with 5,32,486 passing, for a pass percentage of 84.09%. In the Arts stream, 84.53% of girls passed versus 79.78% of boys. In Commerce, girls scored 94.31%, while boys scored 92.45%. In the Science stream, 88.79% of girls passed, slightly more than the 86.56% of boys.
BSEB Inter Result 2026: Toppers List
Science Stream
Aditya Prakash Aman (Samastipur) secured 1st rank with 96.20%
Sakshi Kumari and Sapna Kumari secured 2nd rank with 479 marks
Commerce Stream
Aditi Kumari topped with 480 marks
Mani Kumari secured 2nd position with 463 marks
Arts Stream
Nishu Kumari (Gaya) secured 1st rank with 479 marks (95.8%)
Strong Performance by Students
A total of 26 students have been named as toppers in the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2026. Among them, 19 are female students, reflecting their consistent and impressive performance across all streams.
Overall Result Highlights
Overall pass percentage: 85.19%
Girls' pass percentage: 86.23%
Boys' pass percentage: 84.09%
Total toppers: 26
BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result
Go through these steps to know how to download the BSEB Inter result
Step 1: Visit the official website:
Step 2: Click on the “Bihar Board Inter Result 2026” link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter Roll Code & Roll Number
Step 4: Click on Submit
Step 5: The 12th Bihar Board result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download or save the provisional marksheet