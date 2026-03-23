BSEB Inter Result 2026 Declared: Girls Record 86.23% Passing Rate; Outshine Boys

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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 and made them available on the board’s websites.

The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Class 12 (Inter) Result 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.19%, as shared by Chairman Anand Kishore. This year too, girls have outperformed boys, continuing the trend of strong academic performance among female students.

Girls Outperform Boys Again In All Streams

Girls have once again taken the lead in the BSEB Inter Result 2026 by outperforming boys across all streams. The pass percentage of girls stands at 86.23%, higher than that of boys at 84.09%. Notably, out of the 26 toppers, 19 are girls, highlighting their dominance in this year’s results.

Out of 6,70,971 girls who took the exam, 5,78,611 passed, with a passing rate of 86.23%. In comparison, 6,33,229 boys appeared, with 5,32,486 passing, for a pass percentage of 84.09%. In the Arts stream, 84.53% of girls passed versus 79.78% of boys. In Commerce, girls scored 94.31%, while boys scored 92.45%. In the Science stream, 88.79% of girls passed, slightly more than the 86.56% of boys.

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Toppers List

Science Stream

Aditya Prakash Aman (Samastipur) secured 1st rank with 96.20%

Sakshi Kumari and Sapna Kumari secured 2nd rank with 479 marks

Commerce Stream

Aditi Kumari topped with 480 marks

Mani Kumari secured 2nd position with 463 marks

Arts Stream

Nishu Kumari (Gaya) secured 1st rank with 479 marks (95.8%)

Strong Performance by Students

A total of 26 students have been named as toppers in the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2026. Among them, 19 are female students, reflecting their consistent and impressive performance across all streams.

Overall Result Highlights

Overall pass percentage: 85.19%

Girls' pass percentage: 86.23%

Boys' pass percentage: 84.09%

Total toppers: 26

BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Go through these steps to know how to download the BSEB Inter result

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the “Bihar Board Inter Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Roll Code & Roll Number

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The 12th Bihar Board result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download or save the provisional marksheet