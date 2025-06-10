BSEB Announces Class 9, 10 Quarterly Exam Schedule; Exams Begin June 26

BSEB Class 9, 10 Datesheet 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the datesheet for the quarterly exams in Classes 9 and 10. The tests are scheduled to start on June 26 and end on June 28, 2025.

BSEB Class 9, 10 Datesheet 2025: Exam schedule

June 26, 2025

- First Shift: Mother Tongue

- Second Shift: Second Indian Language

June 27, 2025

- First Shift: Science

- Second Shift: Social Science

June 28, 2025

- First Shift: Mathematics

- Second Shift: English (General)

BSEB Class 9, 10 Datesheet 2025: Exam timings

There will be two daily shifts for the examinations:

- 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM is the first shift.

- 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM is the second shift.

On June 27, though, the times will be a little different:

- 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM is the first shift.

- 2:00 PM to 4:45 PM is the second shift.

Before every test, students will have fifteen minutes to study and comprehend the question paper.

BSEB Class 9, 10 Datesheet 2025: Visually impaired students

For applicants who are blind or visually challenged, the board has added options for alternate subjects. In order to make exams more accessible for all students, Home Science will replace Mathematics and Music will be given in place of Science as part of this arrangement.

BSEB Class 9, 10 Datesheet 2025: Important notice

District Education Officers (DEOs) have been directed by the Bihar Board to make sure that question papers are distributed smoothly. The papers will be stored at specific distribution sites in each district and will be accessible from June 13 to June 18. To prevent delays, the papers must be picked up by authorised teachers or school principals prior to the tests.

Schools must report their results to the board within seven days of the tests ending. To expedite the evaluation process, a specified format for mark entry has been supplied.

For any updates on the quarterly exams, schools and students are encouraged to monitor the official BSEB website and announcements.