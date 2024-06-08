BSEB 2024 Compartment Scrutiny Registration Deadline Extended To June 10 |

The registration deadline for the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 special, and compartment exam 2024 answer sheet scrutiny has been extended by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). By June 10, students who wish to have their answer sheets reevaluated because they are dissatisfied with their results in the BSEB 10th, 12th special, and compartmental exams for 2024 can now make this request.

Previously, applications for the examination of Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 answer sheets had to be submitted by June 2 to June 6. By going to secondary.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebscrutiny.com/login, the board's official websites, students can apply online for the BSEB 2024 compartment scrutiny.

The official notices state that during the BSEB compartment scrutiny 2024 application process, students must pay an application fee of Rs 120 per subject.

How to apply?

Students must enter their roll code, roll number, and date of birth in order to complete the BSEB 2024 compartment exam scrutiny form.

-Visit biharboaronline.bihar.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the link for the BSEB 2024 scrutiny application on the homepage.

-To log in, now enter the date of birth, roll code, and roll number.

-Choose the subjects that call for a close examination of the response sheet.

-After paying, send the form in.

-Take a printout of the completed form for your records.

The Bihar Board 2024 inter-compartment exams were held from April 29 to May 11, 2024, and the BSEB 2024 matric compartmental exams were held from May 4 to May 11, 2024. On May 29, the results for the BSEB Class 10, 12, and special exams 2024 were released.