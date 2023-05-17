BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Score cards to release on May 18

Odisha Board Result 2023 | Representative pic

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha Class 10 result date has been announced today, May 16. The Odisha board Class 10 result 2023 will be declared on May 18. The Odisha BSE Class 10 exams were held in March-April. The Odisha board websites -- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, will host the Class 10th Odisha board matric result.

Students will have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks to be considered qualified. Students scoring below 33 percent will be declared ‘failed’ in BSE Odisha matric result 2023. Students who fail to score the minimum 33% marks will have to appear in the BSE Odisha supplementary exam to save their year.

About 5.32 lakh students appeared in the Odisha matric exams 2023. The BSE Odisha President Ramashish Hazra has announced that the Odisha board open school exam and BSE madhyama exam 2023 results will also be published on the same date.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check

Students can check the BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2023 by following the steps:

1. Go to any of the official websites of BSE Odisha: bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the 'Odisha Class 10 Result 2023' link flashing on the homepage

3. Enter required credentials and click the view BSE Odisha result tab

4. Submit and view BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2023