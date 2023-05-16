Why Jaipur is the Best Destination for Management Education?

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 15: Currently, there are B-schools everywhere in the country so the management aspirants are in a dilemma to select the best one out of numerous institutes. There are certain criteria that students should consider while looking for a good B-school.

Accreditation

Most of the business schools of Jaipur hold certification given by senior bodies and concerned regulatory bodies or authorities. This is the most important factor that most of the management institutes comply to. Poddar Business School is a reputed institute of Jaipur, which is approved by AICTE.

Pedagogy and Competent Faculties

The teaching pedagogy adopted in the business schools of Jaipur comprise case studies, live projects, on-job trainings, industrial visits, etc. There are professional mentors as thought and corporate leaders in Jaipur B-schools. Poddar Business School also has overseas university professionals along with competent mentors encompassing business simulation studies, outdoor trainings, industrial visits, etc.

Location and Fee Structure

Most of the top MBA colleges have affordable hostels, PGs and houses constructed specifically for students in Jaipur. One should explore the best and affordable MBA Institute like Poddar Business School as it has good hostel with all amenities. The fee structure is also very affordable with scholarships for meritorious students.

Advanced and Updated Curriculum

Top class B-schools of Jaipur ensure that their curriculum is in accordance with the latest industry demands and is revised regularly. The PGDM program of Poddar Business School comprises outstanding features like dual specialization having core specializations New Age Electives like Business Analytics, Hospitality and Event Management, Food and Agri-business Management, Entrepreneurship and Start-up Technologies.

Industry-Academia Interface and Job-readiness

Learning extends beyond classrooms. Experts and Entrepreneurs from diverse fields share their knowledge with students through expert talk series. A National Seminar on ‘Essentials of Stock Market, was organized here recently. The PGDM of Poddar institute includes live projects, guest lectures and hand on exposure to help them acquiring an insight about how the industrial functioning and making students job-ready.

International Collaborations

Few B-schools of Jaipur have global connections and study tours. Poddar B-school has International Certifications from international institutes like Pearson, London School of Digital Marketing, Harvard Business School, Aimst University, College de Paris, etc. along with other regular professional courses. There are linkages with renowned companies like Apple, ISTD, USCMA, Bajaj Finserve Ltd., Honeywell, Piramal, paloato, iSTART, aws, etc.

Reputation and Placements

Jaipur has many MBA Colleges is one which has gained excellent reputation in the industry and assure exquisite placements. Companies like Infosys, Google, BYJU’S, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Wipro, AU Small Finance Bank, etc. The highest package offered to a student of Poddar Institute has been 24 LPA marking the exclusive placement records.

Alumni Reviews

The management students value peer reviews over institutional reputation greatly and are depending more on online social groups for information about their shortlisted B-schools. A competent management institute reflects positive alumni reviews, on which the aspirants select their management institute. The alumni of Poddar B-school has exquisite feedback regarding Poddar School in reference to its unique industrial exposure.

The discussed featured clearly indicate that Jaipur is a growing as emerging hub of management education.

Are you looking for the best suited B-school then your search ends here as choosing Poddar Business School can be a turning point in your career.

