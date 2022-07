British Columbia College of Management's first institute now in Delhi NCR |

British Columbia College of Management has started its first state-of-the-art institute in Delhi-NCR. The courses that are offered are in designed specially so as to align them with the National Education Policy. "With a vision to bring about a paradigm shift in the hospitality education scenario of India, and an aim to revolutionize the skill-based education system, the British Columbia College of Management has unveiled its first institute in Delhi-NCR," a spokesperson of the institute said.

He said the campus is situated in the coveted Knowledge Park in Greater Noida and offers state-of-the-art learning spaces spread across its 1,500 sq metre campus, with a built-up floor area of 40,000 sq ft. BCCM, in collaboration with leading brands, accredited foreign institutes and an A-grade UGC approved university, offers courses which have been specially designed in alignment with the National Education Policy that aims at internationalization of education and skill-based programs for better job opportunities, the spokesperson said.

The unique offering of an exit option at different levels of the course allows flexibility in learning and thereby strengthens the entire system to bring it at par with its international counterparts, he said. The institute offers its students an option to study abroad in the second and third years and get an advance diploma or a degree certification from a Canadian University, he said.

After the completion of their advance diploma, students will get a three-year work permit followed by an opportunity to get a permanent residency (PR) status in Canada, the spokesperson said, adding BCCM assures its students of 100 per cent placement both in India and abroad.

In order to assist the deserving and economically distressed students the college also offers a scholarship program and assists students secure collateral-free loans from well-known financial institutions such as HDFC and L&T Finance. Encouraging interaction with the industry at the local and international levels provides the students to also earn as they learn, he said.

The spokesperson said online certification courses, short-term certification courses, finishing courses for final-year students across institutions and executive programs for working professionals are also in the pipeline. Admissions to the institute are open for the academic year 2022-23.