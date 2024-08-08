 Supreme Court To Hear Plea Postponing NEET PG 2024 Exam Tomorrow
The petitioner has expressed concerns about the challenges applicants encounter as a result of the exam cities' delayed assignment. The Supreme Court decided to take up a plea to postpone the August 11, 2024, date of the NEET-PG 2024 exam tomorrow, August 8.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The Supreme Court has decided to hear a petition to postpone the August 11 NEET-PG 2024 exam till tomorrow, August 8. A plea has been submitted in Supreme Court asking for the August 11, 2024, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET-PG) to be postponed.

The petitioner has expressed concerns about the challenges applicants encounter as a result of the exam cities' delayed assignment. The petitioner claims that the short notice time has made it extremely difficult for students to schedule travel to their assigned cities, particularly with restricted rail availability and rising airfares.

Attorney Anas Tanwir brought up the urgent hearing petition before India's Chief Justice, DY Chandrachud, this morning. CJI responded by saying that the case will be heard the following day, as reported by Live Law.

Petitioner's cause

It is said that test cities was assigned on July 31 and that the designated centres will be announced on August 8. However, even though similar measures were taken to prevent examination malpractice, the petitioner claims that because of the short notice, it is now very difficult for students to arrange for their travel to the locations of their choice.

NEET PG 2024: Candidates Allege 'Torture' After Exam Centre Changed Just 3 Days Prior To The Exam
In addition to postponing the test, the petitioner wants applicants to know the normalisation formula for the four sets of question papers so that any chance of procedural arbitrariness is removed.

NEET PG 2024


The NEET PG 2024 exam has been riddled with controversy from the start. The exam was first postponed overnight, and then hopefuls were assigned centres that were far from their desired locations. Once again, only three days before the exam, some hopefuls' exam centres have been modified.

Meanwhile, there are rumours on social media concerning a paper leak via Telegram. With the NEET PG 2024 test only four days away, students should be aware of fake paper leaks being marketed on social media.

