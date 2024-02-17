Breaking Boundaries: Jazbaa at SVKM’s Pravin Gandhi College of Law Redefines Sports Festivals

File photo

Mumbai: SVKM’s Pravin Gandhi College of Law made waves as it hosted its inaugural edition of the Sports Fest "Jazbaa," Co-Powered by KCD Developers, from February 9th to 11th. With over 1000 athletes from various institutions participating, Jazbaa emerged as a massive success, showcasing a diverse range of sports including table tennis, chess, carrom, football, basketball, and cricket.

The fest's inauguration ceremony featured distinguished guests, including Lt Col Sundersan R, a former army officer, and TedX speaker, alongside Mr. Siddesh Lad, a seasoned cricketer renowned for his IPL performances with Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Students with Lt Col Sundersan R, and Mr. Siddesh Lad | File photo

Jhanvi Shah, the Founder & Chairperson, expressed pride in Jazbaa's ethos, stating, "Jazbaa is more than just a sports fest; it's a community driven by athletes, for athletes. Our mission is to provide a platform for athletes to showcase their talent and shine."

The event secured over 50 brand collaborations and conducted three impactful social initiatives through its wing 'Aashayein,' providing a remarkable experience to all participants.

Aashayein, focusing on inclusivity in sports, organized events such as a self-defense seminar, sports donation drive, and game sessions at an old age home. Ms. Kavita Sharma, the faculty coordinator, emphasized the festival's role in shaping future lawyers, stating, "Jazbaa has shown that the true sportsman spirit can cultivate skills essential for legal practice."

With its beginning, Jazbaa has set a high standard for future editions, solidifying its position as a catalyst for positive transformation at the intersection of sports, community, and social impact. The stage is set for Jazbaa to soar to new heights in the future.