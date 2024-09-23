BPSC TRE 3.0 Final Answer Key OUT; Check Details Here

BPSC | Official website

The final answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 for teaching vacancies in grades 6–8 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates can view the BPSC TRE 3.0 answer keys by visiting the official website. The question number and the correct response option for each set are listed in the answer key PDF.

On the official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, the final answer key has been made available after a comprehensive assessment by a panel of subject matter experts.

Examinees can estimate their scores and assess their performance by looking at the answers from the PDF.



The purpose of the July 20, 2024, exam was to fill teaching posts as per Advertisement No. 22/2024.

How to check?

-Visit bpsc.bih.nic.in, the official website of the BPSC.

-On the main portal, click the link labelled "Answer Key for BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam."

-Your screen will display the BPSC TRE 3.0 Answer Key page.

-Candidates will be able to review the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam Answer Key in PDF format.

-Print the document for your records after downloading it.

BPSC TRE 3.0 2024

On July 19, 2024, BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 was held at several exam locations. August saw the release of the provisional answer keys, and from September 2 to September 5, applicants could complain by bringing in supporting documentation. The final answer keys have now been posted to the official website following a thorough review. By clicking the above link, candidates can get the PDF version of the BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key.



The commission released the final answer keys for the July 19, 2024, exam for primary teachers (6th to 8th grade) in English, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Mathematics, and Science on September 20. The final answer keys for those who took these tests are available for download from the official