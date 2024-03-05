BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now & Get Exam Venue Details

Representative pic

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently made an important announcement about the release of the BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024. This announcement, which provides detailed information, can now be accessed by candidates on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC TRE 3.0 exam is set to happen on March 15 and 16, 2024, at different exam centers in the state. On March 15, there will be two exam shifts: the first one starting at 9:30 am and ending at 12 noon, and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The next day, March 16, the exam will be held in one shift only, from 12 noon to 2:30 pm.

The e-admit card will be released starting from March 7, 2024, and can be downloaded from the mentioned website. However, candidates must first upload an updated passport-size photo to their Dashboard after logging in before they can download the admit card.

After receiving the admit card, candidates will discover important details about their exam venue, which will be presented in a coded format. This code will consist of the center code and the corresponding district name. Further information about the exam center codes will be revealed from March 12 onwards, offering candidates extensive guidance.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official BPSC website for any updates or additional information regarding the examination process. This will help candidates stay well-prepared and informed throughout the examination process.