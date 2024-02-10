BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: Bihar School Teacher Registration Commences, Apply Now

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has initiated the registration process for BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 on February 10, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill School Teacher positions across various categories. Here's what you need to know:

Registration Details:

The registration process for BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 commenced on February 10, 2024.

Interested candidates can access the registration link on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Important Dates:

The deadline to apply for School Teacher positions varies depending on the category:

For Class 1 to 5, Class 6 to 8, Class 9 to 10, Class 11 to 12, and Special School Teacher for Class 9 to 10 under the Education Department: February 23, 2024.

For Class 1 to 5, Class 6 to 10, and Class 11 to 12 under SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar: February 23, 2024.

Applicants can submit their applications with a late fee until February 25, 2024.

Application Fees:

General Candidates: ₹750/-

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe: ₹200/-

Reserved/Unreserved category female candidates: ₹200/-

Handicapped candidates (40% or more): ₹200/-

All other candidates: ₹750/-

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the "Apply Online" link available on the homepage.

Follow the prompts to register and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Complete the payment of the application fees.

After submission, download and retain a hard copy of the application for future reference.

Don't miss this opportunity to contribute to the education sector in Bihar. Apply now and secure your chance to serve as a School Teacher.