BPSC Releases TRE-4 Advertisement After Teacher Aspirants Issue 24-Hour 'Ultimatum' | PTI

Patna: After Bihar teachers set a 24-hour deadline for the fourth phase of the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0), Bihar Public Service Commission on Tuesday released the advertisement for the examination, inviting online applications for the appointment to 32,388 vacant teacher posts under the state education department.

TRE-4.0 notification issued

The state government had made full preparations for issuing the advertisement for TRE-4.0, but the ultimatum apparently prompted the government to act fast.

VIDEO | Patna: Aspirants demand the immediate release of the BPSC TRE 4.0 (Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination), warn of an indefinite hunger strike.



Student leader Dilip Kumar says, “The current Education Minister, Mithilesh Tiwari Ji, had repeatedly said that the… pic.twitter.com/gZMydQ0Em2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2026

Even after the TRE-4.0 notification was issued, aspirants continue to agitate for other demands, such as a single-phase examination, the complete removal of the 25-mark/percent experience weightage given to contractual workers in Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) exams, and the recruitment of librarians pending for the last 25 years.

Hundreds of students, holding national flags and photographs of Mahatma Gandhi in their hands, are staging a mass sit-in at the Gardanibagh in Patna.

Opposition backs protest

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reached the protest site at Gardanibagh in Patna. He pledged his full support to the protesting aspirants, as he is set to lead a march to Lok Bhawan on Wednesday with his senior party leaders regarding the controversial AK-47 firing incident during a student protest in Siwan.

Bihar government has already transferred the Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha. He was among 18 IPS officers transferred on Monday night.

Extending his support to the agitating students, RJD chief Lalu Prasad also urged them to join the Lok Bhawan march against the 'dictatorial' Bihar government.