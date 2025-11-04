BPSC Announces 2025 Results For Multiple Posts Including MDO, DSO, Vice Principal And MVI

BPSC Announces 2025 Results for Multiple Posts | Official Website

The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the results of various competitive examinations conducted in 2025. Results have been declared for Mineral Development Officer (MDO), District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director (DSO/AD), Vice Principal and equivalent in ITIs, and Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) posts. Candidates can now check the results on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Mineral Development Officer (MDO) Results

The written test for the posts of MDO, conducted by BPSC, was held on 9th and 10th August 2025, in which descriptive and objective papers were included. A total of 30 candidates have qualified for the interview test against the 654 candidates who appeared in the written test. A merit list has been prepared combining all sections.

District Statistical Officer and Assistant Director Results

The preliminary examination of the District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director was conducted on August 3, 2025. There were 3,415 candidates in the examination, out of which 574 cleared the exam. All these candidates will further undertake an interview round to get recruited.

Vice Principal Examination Results

This was held for the post of Vice Principal and its equivalent in ITIs, which was conducted on August 17, 2025, in which 8,138 candidates appeared, and 139 candidates have been shortlisted for an interview. The examination was a test of technical knowledge, administrative aptitude, and educational leadership.

Read Also BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 8

MVI Results (Motor Vehicle Inspector)

The MVI exam, which was held on 9th August 2025, saw the appearance of 1,469 candidates, of whom 81 candidates passed into the subsequent round.

What's Next for Eligible Candidates

All the shortlisted candidates from the respective examinations will now be called for document verification and an interview for final recruitment. The BPSC has uploaded the result PDFs on its website, and candidates are advised to check their roll numbers and stay updated for further announcements on the interview schedule.

BPSC Result Direct Link