 BPSC 70th CCE: Application Window Closes Today; Apply Here At bpsc.bih.nic.in
The online application process for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024) ends today, November 4.

The online application process for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024) ends today, November 4. Through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, interested candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications.

Before taking the test, candidates need to have an OTR (one-time registration) profile. Applicants can log in and apply for the test if they already have an OTR profile.

Exam Dates: December 13 and 14.

Application fees:

General Category: ₹600 

SC, ST, permanent resident female candidates of Bihar, and disabled candidates: ₹150

article-image

How to apply for BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official wesbite, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Fill out the one-time registration form if you are a new applicant.

Step 3: Log in if you have an OTR profile and are an existing candidate.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information in the application.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and upload your supporting documentation.

Step 6: Submit the form and get the confirmation page.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024, now includes 70 additional positions at different Bihar government ministries, according to the commission. There will now be 2,027 vacancies for the BPSC 70th CCE rather than 1,957.

Candidates are advised to visit the official for more information.

