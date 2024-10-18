BPSC 70th CCE 2024 Exam To Be Held On December 13; Registration Window Open, Check Available Vacancies

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 | Image Credit: Wikipedia

The date of the BPSC 70th CCE 2024 exam has been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission. Candidates can get the official notification by visiting bpsc.bih.nic.in, the website of the BPSC. The official notice states that December 13, 2024 is the tentative date of the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.

The examination was originally supposed to take place on November 17, 2024, however it was postponed.

“The tentative date of Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination is 13.12.2024. The necessary information published on the Commission's website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in on date 02.09.2024 regarding the conduct of the said examination should be considered modified to this extent,” read the official notice.

Official notice | BPSC

Registration window open



The registration for the BPSC 70th CCE is now open. Until November 4, 2024, candidates who have not yet applied for the exam may do so online at bpsc.bihar.gov.in and onlinebpsc.bih.nic.in, the official websites of the Bihar Public Service Commission.

Eligibility criteria



Applicants to the BPSC 70th CCE must hold a graduate degree in any subject.

The minimum age for applicants is from 20 to 22 years. The maximum age for General category applicants is 37 years, 40 for Backward and Extremely Backward Classes, and 42 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.



How to apply?



-To apply online, simply take the actions listed below.

-Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in, the official website of BPSC.

-Click the link to apply online.

-Candidates will be required to input their registration data on a new page that opens.

-Fill out the application by clicking the submit button.

-After completing the application fee payment, click "Submit."

-Save a paper copy of the page after downloading it for future reference.

Available vacancies:



-Sub-Divisional Officer / Senior Deputy Collector (Bihar Administrative Service): 200 posts

-Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bihar Police Service): 136 posts

-Assistant Commissioner of State Tax (Bihar Finance Service): 168 posts

-Vacancy of posts of various departments: 174 posts

-Rural Development Officer (Bihar Rural Development Service Cadre): 393 posts

-Revenue Officer (Bihar Revenue Service): 287 posts

-Supply Inspector (Bihar Supply Service): 233 posts

-Block Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department): 125 posts

-Vacancy for the posts of various departments: 213 posts

-Block Minority Welfare Officer, Minority Welfare Department: 28 posts