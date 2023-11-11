BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023 Out Now

BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023 Out | Representational Pic

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the results for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims held on September 30, 2023. Candidates can now access their results on the official website bpac.bih.nic.in.

The exam, conducted in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm, saw a considerable number of candidates participating.

Following the examination, the answer key was released on October 28, 2023, subsequent to its initial publication on October 6. Candidates are advised to check the cut-off marks alongside the results. BPSC will soon release individual marksheets for candidates who appeared for the 69th Prelims Exam.

Steps to Check BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023:

Visit the official BPSC website ([bpac.bih.nic.in](https://bpac.bih.nic.in/)).

Look for the result link on the homepage and click on it.

Enter your login details and click submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your results and download the answer sheet for future reference.

Category-wise Cut-off for BPSC 69th Prelims:

Unreserved: Male - 91.67, Female - 84.00

EWS: Male - 86.67, Female - 77.67

SC: Male - 75.00, Female - 61.33

ST: Male - 79.33, Female - 54.00

EBC: Male - 84.67, Female - 74.67

BC: Male - 88.67, Female - 80.67

BCL: 77.33

Disabled (VI): 61.33

Disabled (DD): 52.00

Disabled (OH): 72.67

Disabled (MD): 53.67

Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter: 76.00

A total of 1,997 candidates from the unreserved category, 414 from the economically weaker section, 579 from the SC category, and 41 under the ST category have qualified. Notably, 109 candidates have been selected for the child development project officer, and 1,120 candidates have been selected for the finance administrative officer and equivalent positions.

