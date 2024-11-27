 BPSC 69th CCE Result 2024 DECLARED! Check Here
BPSC 69th CCE Result 2024 DECLARED! Check Here

The BPSC 69th CCE final results 2024 will be available for download on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, November 27, 2024, 08:51 AM IST
BPSC 69th CCE Result 2024 | Official Website

The final results of the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 69th CCE) were released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on November 26. The BPSC 69th CCE final results 2024 will be available for download on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The final merit list and category-specific cut-off marks have been released along with the results.

The Bihar government will appoint candidates whose names appear in the BPSC 69th Final Result 2024 to a variety of positions in the revenue, police, and administrative agencies.


Based on the sum of the scores from the mains written exam and interview, a combined merit list for 963 students has been created.

Ujjwal Kumar of Vaishali district topped the final BPSC 69th Combined Examination, as per media reports. Sarvesh Kumar bagged the second position, followed by Shivam Tiwari who came third.

How to check?

-Check out bpsc.bih.nic.in, the BPSC's official website.
-Find and select the "BPSC 69th Final Result 2024" link on the homepage.
-The result will open as a PDF file.
-Locate your Roll Number in the list by using the search tool (Ctrl+F).
-Save the PDF to your computer for later use.

On September 30, 2023, the preliminary exam was held, and 2,70,412 candidates took part.


On November 10, the pre-exam results were then announced. 5299 applicants succeeded in this. The primary examination took place between January 3 and 6. On August 31, the outcome was announced.

